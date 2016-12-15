24 Of The Best Gadgets You Can Give This Year

Pax

OK, I KNOW. $274 is an insane amount to spend on a vaporizer. But the Pax 3 is truly the best, most striking vape you can buy on the market right now.

I've owned the Pax 2 and 3, and, after trying both, I can't imagine liking another vape better because of its discrete, hyperportable form factor. The Pax 2 and 3 also take the guesswork out of regulating temperature.

An LED light tells you exactly when it's ready, and a simple click of the mouthpiece turns the device on and off. You can easily adjust the heat by clicking through five different colors, denoting different temps.

The third-generation Pax also includes haptic feedback (a small vibration) to notify you when the oven is fully heated). There's also a bigger battery and a faster heat up time. The Pax 3 will also work with an upcoming app (starting Dec. 28), that can help you find the ideal heat setting for loose leaf or extract.

One thing I will mention is that the Pax works best when cleaned frequently with the very small included pipe cleaners, which some may find to be a hassle.

If you're looking for a gift for someone who vapes frequently, the Pax 3 is definitely worth it. If they just like to indulge occasionally, the Pax 2 is just as good and will save you $75.

The Pax's biggest competitor, the Firefly 2 ($330) is also a good vape. It heats up much faster than the Pax (takes just a few seconds) and is better for a quick hit (vs. a longer session) – but I personally prefer the Pax 3's stealthy design.