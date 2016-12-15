24 Of The Best Gadgets You Can Give This Year
All of 2016's standout tech, to gift (or get for yourself).
~$50 and under~
1. Well-Kept Screen Cleansing Towelettes ($6 for 15)
2. Anker PowerCore 10000 ($24)
4. Mophie Switch Tip Cable ($30)
5. Amazon Echo Dot ($40)
6. Amazon Fire TV Stick ($40)
7. Wemo Insight Switch ($45)
~$100 and under~
8. Chromecast Ultra ($69)
9. Fitbit Flex 2 ($80)
10. Kindle Paperwhite With Wi-Fi Only ($100)
11. UE Roll 2 ($100)
~$200 and under~
12. Google Home ($129)
13. Fitbit Charge 2 ($130)
14. Jaybird X3 Bluetooth Headphones ($130)
15. Logitech Circle Home Camera ($150)
16. Coravin Model One Wine System ($200)
~$250 and up~
17. Pax 3 Vaporizer ($275)
18. GoPro Hero5 Black ($400, or $340 with $60 Amazon Gift Card)
19. Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless ($349)
20. Apple Watch Series 2 ($369)
21. iPhone 7 ($649 and up) and iPhone 7 Plus ($769 and up)
22. Google Pixel ($649 and up) and Google Pixel XL ($749 and up)
23. MacBook With Intel Core m3 ($1,299 and up)
24. Surface Book With Performance Base ($2,399 and up)
Think I missed something? Leave your recommendation in the comments.
