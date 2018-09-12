Apple's New Watch Detects Falls, Face-Plants And Heart Irregularities

It has smaller bezels, more screen, and a built-in electrocardiogram for more accurate heart rate monitoring.

The Apple Watch Series 4, announced today, has a display that’s over 30% larger than previous models.

There are a few design tweaks as well. The speaker is 50% louder than previous models, and the microphone is moved away from the speaker to reduce echo.

The back of the watch is now made of ceramic to improve cellular reception. It also has a processor that’s twice as fast as the previous chip, called “S4.” There’s an updated accelerometer and gyroscope, which work twice as fast, too. This allows the device to detect falls. Apple says the feature is capable of determining the difference between a slip and a full-on face-plant, and if you stop moving after the latter, it will call emergency services automatically.

The biggest update: more screen. The “bezels” (the border around the display) have been reduced on the new Apple Watch, which increases the smartwatch’s screen real estate without making the device itself much larger. There are two sizes: 40 mm and 44 mm. A new watch face with over eight complications (too many!!) is available to show off the new screen size. If those complications stress you out, you can choose a watch face with the “Breathe” meditation app’s visualizations. Heart rate monitoring is now more accurate.



Apple’s newest touchscreen smartwatch also introduces built-in electrocardiogram (ECG) functionality, which uses electrical signals for heart rate monitoring. It's the first over-the-counter product to offer ECG to consumers. Users open the app, put their finger on the watch’s digital crown, and after 30 seconds, you will receive heart rhythm classification. The app can classify signs of atrial fibrillation, which can be followed by a stroke. Previous Apple Watch models use a technology called photoplethysmography, which uses green LED lights to detect blood flow on the wrist to determine heart rate. Though most wrist-worn fitness trackers use this method, it’s considered a generally less accurate measure of heart rate compared to EKG measurement, according to several studies. Last year, the FDA cleared an EKG reader accessory for the Apple Watch called the KardiaBand. Onstage, COO Jeff Williams reiterated Apple's commitment to privacy and said the data is encrypted on the device and in the cloud.

