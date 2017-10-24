Here's The Fastest Way To Preorder The iPhone X

At the debut of Apple's massive new Chicago store, CEO Tim Cook and head of retail Angela Ahrendts sat down with BuzzFeed News to talk Trump, the future of Apple retail, and the upcoming launch of the iPhone X, or what the company describes as "the future of the smartphone."



Reports of iPhone X supply shortages, however, have customers wondering just how long wait times for the much-anticipated, $1,000 phone will be. According to Ahrendts, the fastest way to preorder the device on Friday October 27 is via the Apple Store app at 12:01 a.m. She also noted that when the iPhone X officially goes on sale on November 3 "there [will be] some in stores." In a press release, Apple said, "walk-in customers are encouraged to arrive early."