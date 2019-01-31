A day after taking similar action against Facebook, Apple revoked Google's developer certificate on Thursday. This disabled internal apps used by the company's employees, like Gbus for transportation, and early versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, and Gmail, according to the Verge. The crackdown follows a TechCrunch report published Wednesday about a Google app called Screenwise Meter that monitored how people use their iPhones and violated Apple's policies.



In a statement, Google told BuzzFeed News, “We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon.” Apple told BuzzFeed News, "We are working together with Google to help them reinstate their enterprise certificates very quickly."



Screenwise Meter violated Apple's policies by taking advantage of an enterprise program, which was designed exclusively for company-only app distribution and gives developers more access to data in Apple hardware. Google disabled Screenwise on Wednesday after TechCrunch's report.