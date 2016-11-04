Apple Drops Prices On Adapters After MacBook Pro Backlash

Maybe it'll make people less mad about the new MacBook Pro?

The all-new MacBook Pro is slimmer, lighter, and has a tiny new keyboard touchscreen called the Touch Bar .

I’m all for USB-C but the fact that I need an adaptor to plug my 5 week old iPhone 7 in my new MacBook Pro is borderline ridiculous

Longtime Mac users were mad, however, that the new laptop had only USB-C ports.

Unlike the iPhone 7 announced in September, the MacBook Pro is not shipping with any adapters in the box.

That's right: No more SD card slot, USB port, Thunderbolt port, HDMI port, or MagSafe connector. (There is, however, still a headphone jack.)

In response, Apple is dropping its prices for all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 accessories through December.

For example, the USB-C to USB adapter is going from $19 to $9. The Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter is being cut from $49 to $29. The

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader is now $29 (down from $49).

Quantity limits apply, according to the Apple Store website. Customers are limited to five of each item.