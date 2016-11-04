BuzzFeed News

Apple Drops Prices On Adapters After MacBook Pro Backlash

Maybe it'll make people less mad about the new MacBook Pro?

By Nicole Nguyen

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 3:21 p.m. ET

Last month, Apple unveiled its first MacBook Pro redesign since 2012.

The all-new MacBook Pro is slimmer, lighter, and has a tiny new keyboard touchscreen called the Touch Bar.
Longtime Mac users were mad, however, that the new laptop had only USB-C ports.

I’m all for USB-C but the fact that I need an adaptor to plug my 5 week old iPhone 7 in my new MacBook Pro is borderline ridiculous
I’m all for USB-C but the fact that I need an adaptor to plug my 5 week old iPhone 7 in my new MacBook Pro is borderline ridiculous

That's right: No more SD card slot, USB port, Thunderbolt port, HDMI port, or MagSafe connector. (There is, however, still a headphone jack.)

Unlike the iPhone 7 announced in September, the MacBook Pro is not shipping with any adapters in the box.

In response, Apple is dropping its prices for all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 accessories through December.

For example, the USB-C to USB adapter is going from $19 to $9. The Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter is being cut from $49 to $29. The

SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader is now $29 (down from $49).

Quantity limits apply, according to the Apple Store website. Customers are limited to five of each item.

Right now Apple’s full set of MacBook adapters costs $266. This will drop to $184 for the next two months. Not much of an admission.
Right now Apple’s full set of MacBook adapters costs $266. This will drop to $184 for the next two months. Not much of an admission.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, the company said: "We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition. We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem. Through the end of the year, we are reducing prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals we sell, as well as the prices on Apple's USB-C adapters and cables.”

You can order the discounted Mac accessories at the Apple Store.

