Apple Drops Prices On Adapters After MacBook Pro Backlash
Maybe it'll make people less mad about the new MacBook Pro?
Last month, Apple unveiled its first MacBook Pro redesign since 2012.
Longtime Mac users were mad, however, that the new laptop had only USB-C ports.
That's right: No more SD card slot, USB port, Thunderbolt port, HDMI port, or MagSafe connector. (There is, however, still a headphone jack.)
Unlike the iPhone 7 announced in September, the MacBook Pro is not shipping with any adapters in the box.
In response, Apple is dropping its prices for all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 accessories through December.
For example, the USB-C to USB adapter is going from $19 to $9. The Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter is being cut from $49 to $29. The
SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader is now $29 (down from $49).
Quantity limits apply, according to the Apple Store website. Customers are limited to five of each item.
You can order the discounted Mac accessories at the Apple Store.
