Amazon's Microwave With Alexa Makes Life Marginally Better

Amazon’s new “smart” microwave with Alexa is a microwave. It’s not magic. Yes, you can use your voice instead of pressing buttons. But it doesn’t clean itself when your pasta explodes. It doesn’t have a quiet beep mode for when someone in your house is sleeping. It reheats food unevenly. It doesn’t open the door for you. It’s smart, but it's still a microwave. “How lazy,” I thought, when Amazon first unveiled the device in September. Surely lifting a finger isn’t that arduous. Initial reactions to the microwave when it debuted included “ridiculous,” “lazy,” and “just because you can, doesn’t mean you should” — opinions that aren’t wrong!

Amazon The AmazonBasics microwave with Alexa is currently the #1 search result for "microwave" on the platform.

But Amazon is going to sell a gazillion of them, despite what those internet people had to say, and here’s why: 1) it costs $60, or about 20 lattes, which is a very reasonable price; 2) it is available with free, two-day shipping to Amazon’s over 100 million Prime members; 3) it is 0.7 cubic feet, the “most popular size of microwave” on the shopping giant’s site, according to Amazon devices vice president Charlie Tritschler, and, finally, 4) it is already #1 in Amazon’s own search results for “microwave” in the US, and it’s even specially badged with “Electronics Gift Guide” (which, by the way, is something Amazon curates).

So it doesn’t really matter that after some real-life testing, I found Amazon’s leftovers revival machine to be marginally better than normal microwaves. Here’s what that experience was like, anyway. At about 22 pounds and 0.7 cubic feet — standard compact microwave size — it's best for an apartment or dorm. It'll fit a big dinner plate just fine but its height will not accommodate, for example, a standard spaghetti sauce jar. (Please do NOT microwave your jarred sauce.)

The microwave doesn’t actually have Alexa inside. It listens and responds to commands via a connected Amazon Echo smart speaker (which range in price from $50 for the Dot to $230 for the Echo Show with display, and are sold separately), and you need to have an Echo “within hearing distance” of the microwave to use voice controls, according to an Amazon spokesperson. The manual specifies that the Echo and other wireless devices should be placed at least a foot away from the microwave.

You can say “Alexa, microwave for two minutes and 30 seconds” as you’re shutting the microwave door, and the gadget will do just that. There’s also a dedicated button you can press that eliminates the need for an “Alexa” prompt. You can just say, “two minutes” or “one cup of coffee” and save yourself some obnoxious beeping. But like a normal microwave, when your food is done, it will beep for longer than is necessary (five times). You can’t opt to get a notification on your phone instead, and you can't adjust the beep volume (when asked about this, a spokesperson said, “That’s an interesting idea”). Contrary to popular Twitter belief, the microwaves can’t be accidentally turned on, like the Alexa devices in San Diego that ordered dollhouses when a news story inadvertently triggered them (BTW, you should add a voice code to Alexa purchases). The door has to be “active” — in other words, opened or closed — within a few seconds of a voice command. The microwave won’t start while the door is still open. It won’t start if you finish the voice command before the door’s shut, either. The ideal timing — ending your command right as the door is being closed — takes some practice. Non-Alexa microwaves can’t be used to spy on you (which White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway implied last year). But connected devices, including the Echo, do collect some information. An Amazon spokesperson said the Echo will record voice data to train Alexa, and if you enroll in the Auto-Popcorn replenishment service (more on this below), the microwave will log when you use the built-in popcorn button.

The voice commands, when uttered correctly, worked well. But when I said, “Set the microwave for 30 seconds,” Alexa freaked and didn’t know what to do. (The correct command language is “microwave,” “reheat,” “defrost,” or “add [x] time to the microwave”). Voice control was especially useful when making popcorn. I yelled at the microwave to stop from across the room, when I realized the kernels quit popping.

One of the microwave’s touted features is a dozen preprogrammed “quick-cook presets,” for not just reheating but cooking food like corn on the cob and hot dogs. In the age of fresh, organic everything (hello, Amazon-owned Whole Foods), it’s kind of endearing that the 1970s utopian vision of steaming vegetables and defrosting meat in minutes is BACK. The presets aren't exactly time-saving: Amazon requires you to specify the number of ounces of food for precision. Unless you’re following a calorie-restrictive diet, it’s unlikely you’ll know the exact weight of casserole you’re reheating. Coincidentally, there’s an Amazon solution to the problem: a $15 kitchen scale, available with two-day shipping. I also found that the presets almost always underestimated the time it took to heat and thaw.

I order flash-frozen sockeye salmon from a dude who spends part of the year fishing in Alaska, because I’m an obnoxious Californian. My heart hurt to sacrifice fish that had traveled so far to be zapped in an Amazon microwave. Still, “frozen salmon fillet” is a “quick cook” preset noted in the voice presets guide and so, for content, I had to verify the claim.

I freed the fillet of its plastic, shut the microwave door, and asked Alexa, politely, to please defrost 6 ounces of salmon. “Fuck, forgot to say ‘fillet,’” I exclaimed in Alexa’s direction. In any case, Alexa knew what I meant and the microwave started humming. Alexa confirmed that the appliance would work to defrost the salmon for four minutes and 36 seconds. But, when it stopped, I had to add another minute and a half before the salmon no longer had ice crystals hanging off its sides. I prepared the fish using the cold pan technique, and while the skin was wonderfully crispy, the meat was tough in parts. Confirmed: Microwaves are the worst way to thaw salmon. Other presets, like “reheat one dinner plate,” and “reheat one cup of coffee,” fared similarly. The leftovers didn’t come out piping hot, and the coffee wasn’t steaming. I think you’re better off using your own microwave heating intuition than Amazon’s presets. “As with all microwaves, quick-cook voice preset performance depends on a number of factors and may vary. The AmazonBasics Microwave offers similar cooking capabilities like other microwaves in its class,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

