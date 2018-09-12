You'll Be Able To Get A Fresh 7-Foot Christmas Tree On Amazon Prime

Amazon is planning on selling fresh, live Christmas trees starting in November, according to the Associated Press. The varieties include Douglas firs, Fraser firs, and Norfolk Island pines, and they will be bound and shipped within 10 days of being cut. Amazon said some trees will even be eligible for free Prime shipping.

The AP reported that a 7-foot Fraser fir from North Carolina will cost $115, while a wreath is listed at $50. Live garlands will also be sold.

Amazon currently sells artificial trees, and it sold real trees shorter than 3 feet last season. Some larger real trees were sold on Amazon's marketplace. This year, Amazon will directly sell large, live trees for the first time.

It appears Amazon is hoping to cash in on the approximately 25–30 million real Christmas trees sold in the US every year, by making the most logistically difficult (and most fun) part of the process — picking and transporting the tree — as simple as clicking "Buy Now."

As with almost anything related to Christmas, people had strong feelings.

Many people tweeted that Amazon is basically ruining Christmas: