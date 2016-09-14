Here's How Amazon's New Echo Dot Is Different

Amazon

The Dot has a small built-in speaker, but its major advantage over the Echo is that you can connect the Dot to your high-quality home stereo system through a 3.5mm audio cable or a Bluetooth speaker (wireless headphones work, too). The Amazon Echo can only play audio through its built-in speaker. Those without a home audio system should opt for the Echo.

The small, hockey puck-shaped gadget is powered by Amazon's voice-activated personal assistant Alexa. You can ask the Dot questions like, "Alexa, what's the weather like today?" or "What's in the news?" Alexa also works with over 3,000 different apps (Amazon calls them "skills") and responds to hundreds of different commands.

With its competition Google Home launching later this year, Amazon appears to be beefing up its hands-free speaker offerings. The second generation Echo Dot is slated for an Oct. 20 ship date – and here's everything you need to know about it.