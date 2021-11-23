Here’s What We Know About The Victims Of The Waukesha Christmas Parade Crash

Police canvass debris left following a driver plowing into the Christmas parade on Main Street in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Officials on Monday identified those who were killed Sunday when a driver ran an SUV into a crowd at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Several of the victims had been marching in the parade — which featured local marching bands, dance troupes, businesses, churches, and more — just moments before the deadly incident.

Among the deceased were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers known for performing at parades, typically in matching white-brimmed hats and glittering pom-poms. The group announced their loss on Facebook, saying that “those who died were extremely passionate Grannies,” but did not initially say who or how many from their group had died.

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” they wrote in the Facebook post.

Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, 79, was a 19-year member of the Dancing Grannies who died in the crash. Sorenson loved to dance, and despite her bad hip and back, she choreographed and taught many of the troupe’s routines, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Her husband of 56 years, Bill Sorenson, told the outlet they first met at a church event and had three children and six grandchildren. She was a registered nurse and an animal lover, raising dogs, cats, chickens, and two horses at their home in nearby Muskego.

Bill had attended the parade on Sunday and was waiting at the end of the route for his wife.

"What did she like about it? Everything," he said of his wife’s involvement in the dance troupe. "She liked the instructing. She liked the dancing and the camaraderie of the women. She liked to perform."

Sorenson’s granddaughter, Gabrielle Kamentz, a nursing student, posted that she was “angry and sad” by the loss of her grandmother.

“She had such a good heart,” Kamentz wrote in a Facebook post she shared via a screenshot on her Instagram story Monday. “Such a good soul. She was the glue that held my family together.”

“I know she’ll always be watching over me, and watching me graduate from nursing school, smiling that I was able to take her place and follow her legacy,” Kamentz added.

Tamara Durand, 52, was a new member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, and Sunday was her first parade dancing with them. Hours before the tragedy struck, she posted a photo of herself on Facebook wearing the group’s uniform for the day: a long blue coat, a furry white hat, and white pom-poms.

Dancing was Durand’s “happy place,” her husband, David Durand, told the New York Times.

“She was always like a cheerleader,” he said. “She literally danced her way through the day.”

Family members from Wisconsin to Alaska immediately felt the loss of Jane Kulich, 52, according to her sister-in-law Shawn Kulich, who lives in California.