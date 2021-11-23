An 8-Year-Old Boy Has Become The Sixth Person To Die From Their Injuries In The Waukesha Parade Attack

An 8-year-old boy on Tuesday became the sixth person to die from injuries suffered in the vehicle attack on a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday evening.



The death of Jackson Sparks was confirmed by prosecutors Tuesday during the preliminary hearing for the man accused of intentionally driving his SUV through the crowd, killing five adults and injuring at least 48 people. Among the injured were 18 children ages 3 to 16 years old, including three sets of siblings.

Darrell Brooks Jr. has been charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which could each earn a life sentence. With Jackson’s death, Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper said Brooks, 39, will likely face additional charges.

Sparks was marching in the parade with his baseball team when he was struck by the vehicle, according to a GoFundMe page set up by a relative. The boy had undergone brain surgery on Sunday evening.

The niece of Sparks’ parents, Alyssa Albro, confirmed Sparks’ death Tuesday via a post on the fundraising page. Sparks’ 12-year-old brother, Tucker, is recovering after he sustained a road rash and fractured skull, Albro added. He returned home from the hospital Tuesday.