Another Of "American Idol" Star Syesha Mercado's Babies Has Been Taken By Authorities

Syesha Mercado, a former American Idol contestant and Broadway performer, has now had two of her young children taken from her by authorities in Florida within the past six months.

Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deener, who are Black, have been working for months for the return of their 15-month-old son, Amen'Ra, who was placed into foster care after what the couple thought was a routine visit to the hospital.



Then on Wednesday, Mercado and Deener were driving with their newborn daughter when authorities stopped the couple's car and insisted on conducting a roadside welfare check that ultimately led to them taking the baby away, sparking outrage on social media.

The couple was given no warning of the safety check, and their lawyer was not contacted beforehand, according to an Instagram Live video Deener posted at the scene during the encounter. The cellphone video, roughly an hour long, amassed over 600,000 views and nearly 7,000 comments within a day.

"We're currently detained by the Manatee County Sheriff's Department," Deener says, adding that an "unmarked" law enforcement vehicle had been waiting outside their home and followed the family. "We're surrounded. ... They're warning us to turn over our newborn."

"Whatever you do, they're just gonna do what they want," Mercado says.

In the video, Mercado and Deener sit in their car on the side of the road; he is in the driver's seat, and she is in the backseat, cradling the baby. They tell officials they want to be the ones to take the baby to the hospital. They also reiterate they had just taken their daughter to the doctor and that she was deemed perfectly healthy, but the officials interview Mercado and Deener and insist on taking the baby to the hospital for their own review.

A child protective services case management team had previously tried to conduct a welfare check upon learning of the newborn, but Mercado and Deener referred them to their attorney before they could visit. The agency then got orders signed by a judge to conduct a welfare investigation and secure possession of the child, according to audio from the video.

"My baby is days old, and you're taking my baby away from me," Mercado says in the video. "You have no heart. This is so wrong."



"All you had to do was call the attorney. We have all the paperwork," Mercado goes on to say. "You guys have created so much trauma. You just expect me to come outside and be like, hi, guys, you're my friends. You're not my friends."