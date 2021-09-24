Sarah Jessica Parker Broke Her Silence With A Moving Tribute To Her "Sex And The City" Costar Willie Garson

"Sometimes silence is a statement," Parker wrote in an Instagram post honoring Garson's life.

Sarah Jessica Parker broke her silence with an emotional Instagram tribute following the death of her Sex and the City costar Willie Garson. "It's been unbearable," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday, explaining why she waited longer than other SATC actors to publicly talk about her beloved costar's life. Within two hours, the post had nearly 200,000 likes and more than 15,000 comments.

Garson, whose full name is William Garson Paszamant, died of pancreatic cancer at age 57 in his home in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Parker's prolonged silence speaks to the impact of her relationship with Garson, she said in her post. The pair shared an intimate bond, not only as fictional characters but as two friends who experienced life together.



"Sometimes silence is a statement," she said in the caption. "Of the gravity. The anguish." Garson starred alongside Parker from 1998 to 2004 as Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw's fashion-forward best friend. He was also a strong LGBTQ voice on the show. Garson, who appeared in all six seasons of the series, was set to revive the character of Stanford on the upcoming SATC revival And Just Like That. He was filming for it in the period leading up to his death.

But now the show's original cast has been throttled by Garson's death. Fellow SATC cast members Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall shared on social media meaningful tributes to their castmate right away. But Parker stayed quiet at first, raising concern among fans that she was unwell following the tragic news.

When costar Chris Noth, who played Carrie's love interest, posted his tribute, Parker commented, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx." Now the voice of Carrie Bradshaw is ready to speak out about the tragic loss.

In her Instagram post, Parker addressed the "magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship." "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ," she wrote.

The actor also reflected on how she will miss her costar and take the time to think about the memories they shared.

"Willie. I will miss everything about you. And replay our last moments together," she wrote. "I will re-read every text from your final days and put to pen our last calls."

Parker also included photos of herself with Garson as their respective characters, as well as snapshots of the pair's moments offscreen, swimming and sharing meals.



