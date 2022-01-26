An Ex-Northwestern Professor Was Sentenced To 53 Years In Prison For Killing His Boyfriend As Part Of A Sexual Fantasy

Former Northwestern University professor Wyndham Lathem was sentenced to 53 years in prison on Tuesday for stabbing his boyfriend to death in 2017 as part of a sexual fantasy.

The murder of Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hairstylist, was “cold-blooded” and an “execution,” Cook County Judge Charles Burns said during the sentencing, CBS News reported.

Lathem, 47, and Andrew Warren, a British citizen who had been paid to come to Chicago to carry out the murder with him, stabbed Cornell-Duranleau more than 70 times on July 27, 2017, according to prosecutors.

Lathem, a renowned microbiologist who studied the bubonic plague, was found guilty of first-degree murder last October.



“To butcher an individual, Trenton Cornell, the way that he died, in order to fulfill a bizarre, antisocial, perverted fantasy, based on whatever sense of reality, is totally beyond my understanding,” Burns said, according to Chicago Sun-Times.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Latham's attorney, Adam Sheppard, said the sentence was "unduly harsh given Dr. Lathem’s outstanding contributions to society and his lifetime battle against infectious disease."