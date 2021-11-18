Ohio Lawmakers Have Introduced An Abortion Ban That Goes Even Further Than The Texas Law

“It is changing a constitutional definition of when a person is recognized in the law to a fertilized egg starting at conception,” one reproductive rights advocate said.

Mason Hickman / Via Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio Protesters against a trigger ban enter the Ohio Senate session and shut it down by chanting and dropping banners on Sept. 28.

A group of Ohio lawmakers want to pass an abortion law that would be even more restrictive than the six-week ban in Texas, a move reproductive rights advocates say has already had a chilling effect among those in the state’s right-to-choose community. Ohio House Bill 480 would make abortion at any stage of pregnancy illegal. It also includes some of the same elements as the six-week abortion ban, known as SB 8, that went into effect in Texas on Sept. 1 — namely, that it would allow virtually anyone to file lawsuits against any person who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion” for up to $10,000. Abortion up to 20 weeks in a pregnancy is still legal in Ohio. But state lawmakers have signed 30 reproductive health restrictions into law since 2011 and introduced even more, including Senate Bill 123, a trigger law that would immediately ban abortion in the state if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Dec. 1 about a Mississippi abortion ban and potentially rule to overturn the 1973 landmark case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. Introducing HB 480 is also a political move to set the stage for the trigger ban, said Jordyn Close, Ohio state coordinator for Unite for Reproductive and Gender Equity (URGE). If Ohio lawmakers can successfully pass the “egregious” HB 480, it will make the trigger ban appear “not as extreme” and more likely to pass, too, Close said. When Michelle Davis, a clinic escort at Your Choice Healthcare in Columbus, heard about HB 480, she told BuzzFeed News she was “completely devastated.” Davis has been a volunteer escort since 2015, shielding patients accessing abortion care and other medical services from throngs of anti-abortion protesters who gather outside the clinic with the goal of changing their minds. With HB 480 looming, reproductive justice advocates said the aggressive protesters Davis faces could also be legally empowered to act as “paid bounty hunters,” no matter their connection to the patient, and take doctors, healthcare centers, and any other personnel in service of abortion to court. “It pisses me off that people who stand outside of our clinics and scare people, terrorize people, are working with the Ohio legislature to further criminalize pregnant people,” Davis said.

Q & A ─ Answering your questions on the most extreme abortion ban in the country, Ohio's House Bill 480. 🤨 Are there exceptions? 🏛 What about Roe v. Wade? 🗣 How to take action? Let's talk about it. ⬇️ Twitter: @PPAOhio

SB 8 in Texas bans nearly all abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected, usually around the sixth week of a pregnancy. Pregnancy terms are counted from the first day of a person's most recent period, so week six is typically two weeks after a missed period, which is when many people realize they're pregnant. Early-term state abortion bans are often referred to as “heartbeat” laws, but the term is misleading, since a fetus’s heart valves haven’t formed yet; an ultrasound at that stage is detecting electrical activity.

HB 480 in Ohio goes further than SB 8 by criminalizing abortion after the point of conception, the point when an egg is fertilized. The text of the bill explains that legislators designed the law to ensure medical providers make all “reasonable” attempts to keep a pregnant person and their “unborn child” alive, using language that shifts how the law interprets when life starts. “It is not just copying the same bill,” Iris Harvey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio and Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio, said of HB 480. “It is changing a constitutional definition of when a person is recognized in the law to a fertilized egg starting at conception. … Those elements are very different than Texas.”

Mason Hickman / Via Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio Protesters disrupt a session in the Ohio Statehouse on Sept. 28.