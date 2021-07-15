Los Angeles County Is Reinstating Indoor Mask Requirements As COVID Cases Surge
"This is an all hands on deck moment," the county's health officer said.
Los Angeles County will once again require people to wear masks indoors as the number of new COVID cases continues to rise at an alarming rate, officials announced Thursday.
The requirement will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
"This is an all hands on deck moment," Dr. Mantu Davis, the county's health officer, said at a news conference.
He added that the move was largely driven by unvaccinated people and that universal masking makes it easier to implement the mandate while offering additional protection to all residents, no matter their vaccine status.
Davis also warned that more strict measures may be put in place if case numbers don't decrease.
The county reported 1,315 new cases as of Wednesday — the fifth day in a row with more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections, according to the Associated Press.
"We have to get these numbers down," Davis said, adding the state took a "chance" by lifting restrictions. "This is not the same situation, and it does require different action."
The more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus has driven the county's concern, and has been the most commonly reported variant of the virus identified by health experts since June, prompting warnings from officials at the time to voluntarily wear masks in public indoor spaces. Just under 4 million L.A. County residents remain unvaccinated, maintaining a high risk of infection spread.
"We thank the millions of residents that have made the decision and been vaccinated," Davis said. "We continue to see fewer folks than we'd like to see getting their first dose of vaccine, week-to-week."
-
