Los Angeles County Is Reinstating Indoor Mask Requirements As COVID Cases Surge

Patrons enjoy cold tropical cocktails in the tiny interior of the Tiki-Ti bar as it reopens on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles on July 7, 2021.

Los Angeles County will once again require people to wear masks indoors as the number of new COVID cases continues to rise at an alarming rate, officials announced Thursday.

The requirement will apply to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, and go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

"This is an all hands on deck moment," Dr. Mantu Davis, the county's health officer, said at a news conference.

He added that the move was largely driven by unvaccinated people and that universal masking makes it easier to implement the mandate while offering additional protection to all residents, no matter their vaccine status.

Davis also warned that more strict measures may be put in place if case numbers don't decrease.



The county reported 1,315 new cases as of Wednesday — the fifth day in a row with more than 1,000 new coronavirus infections, according to the Associated Press.