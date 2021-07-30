Biden Nominated Khizr Khan, Famous For His DNC Speech, To The Religious Freedom Commission

Seth Wenig / AP Khizr Khan.

President Joe Biden on Friday announced plans to nominate Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who famously criticized Donald Trump, for the US Commission on International Religious Freedom. “I wasn’t surprised at all,” Khan told BuzzFeed News of the two-year appointment. “I had looked forward to playing a role where I could contribute to the well-being of my country.” Khan's son Humayun Khan, a US Army captain, was killed in a suicide attack while serving in Iraq in 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor after the fatal attack in which he saved the lives of hundreds of soldiers and Iraqi civilians. Khan, a Pakistani-born graduate of Harvard Law School, is widely recognized for the powerful speech he delivered at the 2016 Democratic National Convention with his wife, Ghazala Khan, at his side in which he lambasted Trump’s disparaging comments about Muslim Americans.

Tom Williams / AP Khizr Khan and his wife on the final night of the Democratic National Convention on July 28, 2016.

“Have you even read the US Constitution? I will gladly lend you my copy. In this document, look for the words 'liberty' and 'equal protection of law,'” Khan said after pulling out a pocket-sized copy for effect. “Have you ever been to Arlington Cemetery? Go look at the graves of the brave patriots who died defending America — you will see all faiths, genders, and ethnicities. You have sacrificed nothing and no one.” In response, Trump frequently attacked the grieving Khan family, drawing criticism from supporters and other Republicans, including the late Arizona senator John McCain. With the news of his new position, Khan said he would like to thank his son, who he said is a “perpetual burning candle to guide us.” “That light is the light of service to others regardless of position, regardless of place, regardless of capacity,” Khan said. “We all can serve others. As long as we do that, we create a better community, a better nation, a better humanity.” USCIRF consists of private sector commissioners who volunteer for the agency and are appointed by the president, as well as members of Congress. The International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 mandates that commissioners like Khan are “selected among distinguished individuals noted for their knowledge and experience in fields relevant to the issue of international religious freedom, including foreign affairs, direct experience abroad, human rights, and international law.”

We welcome @POTUS appointment of Khizr Khan and Sharon Kleinbaum as independent commissioners with @USCIRF. We look forward to collaborating with them to advance religious freedom for all. https://t.co/RrDyoIFCip Twitter: @StateIRF