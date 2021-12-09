Josh Duggar Has Been Found Guilty Of Downloading And Possessing Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Prosecutors accused the former reality TV star of downloading video footage and images of children as young as 7 being “violated” and “abused.” Defense attorneys argued his work computer was accessed remotely by someone else. This story contains descriptions of child sexual abuse materials.

Danny Johnston / AP Josh Duggar in 2014

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Former 19 Kids and Counting reality TV star Josh Duggar on Thursday was found guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials. Duggar was immediately handcuffed after the verdict was read and appeared emotional as he was led out of court. He stopped to speak to his wife, Anna, who stood in the front row of the gallery among other family members who put their arms around each other and hugged. The verdict is the latest fall from grace for Duggar, who gained widespread fame and a conservative following for his time on TLC’s 19 Kids and Counting, which tracked the ever-expanding family of his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Their large household and ultraconservative beliefs also led to spinoffs. Duggar now faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count. He's expected to be sentenced in several months. Duggar, 33, was indicted and arrested in April 2021 before he was released on the order that he stay at a third-party residence without contact with minors except his own children. Prosecutors said Duggar downloaded video footage and images of children as young as 7 years old being “violated,” “abused,” and “exploited.” Some content involved videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit acts. “We respect the jury’s verdict and we look forward to continuing this fight on appeal,” defense attorney Justin Gelfand said outside the courthouse. He added that they plan to appeal “at the appropriate time.” US Assistant Attorney Dustin Roberts said the prosecution was “not surprised” when the defense chose on Tuesday not to call other witnesses that had been slated to testify. “The entire case was made up on the premise that … given a reasonable view of the evidence, there could not be any other conclusion than Josh Duggar did this,” Roberts said, adding the defense took portions of the evidence and “tried to exploit it as far as they possibly could.” He added that the defense's argument about remote access lacked the ability to explain the totality of events presented to the jury. The defense had argued that a remote user accessed Duggar’s work computer and viewed illicit content. But prosecutors maintained that Duggar was in fact an advanced computer user who leveraged sophisticated software to discreetly view and delete child sexual abuse content.

Brandon Bullette An attorney for Josh Duggar, seated, addresses the courtroom on Thursday.

The investigation into Duggar began when authorities connected downloads of child sexual abuse materials to an IP address in Springdale, Arkansas, in May 2019 — four years after a Fox News interview in which he admitted to molesting five girls when he was a teenager, including his four younger sisters and a family babysitter. In the interview, the family said he and the girls received counseling and that they did not believe there was any future threat of wrongdoing. Last week, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner testified that he and other agents, as well as forensic analysts, executed a search warrant at Duggar’s business on Nov. 8, 2019, and seized his iPhone 11, HP desktop computer, and MacBook Pro. On that day, Duggar talked to investigators in their vehicle. The jury heard three audio segments from that nearly hourlong conversation, during which Duggar expressed familiarity with “peer to peer” file sharing networks, anonymous browsers, and at one point asked whether their investigation was about someone downloading “child porn” — before the investigators had even mentioned the nature of their search. “I’m not denying guilt,” Duggar told them. “I don’t want to say that I’m guilty or not of accessing inappropriate content at some point of my life.” During deliberation, the jury asked to hear these specific audio recordings again. James Fottrell, a top forensics investigator at the Department of Justice who specializes in fighting child exploitation, testified that he discovered a Linux partition on Duggar’s desktop HP, which essentially “splits” it into two distinct operating systems that can evade software detection programs. Someone would have needed to physically be at the desk to tell the computer to install and boot up the Linux system, Fottrell said, in addition to setting up applications that don’t come preinstalled on Linux, including anonymous browsers and a media player he found on the computer.

Washington County Arkansas Jail Josh Duggar booking photo.