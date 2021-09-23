Gabby Petito's Fiancé Is Accused Of Fraudulently Using A Debit Card After Her Death

Brian Laundrie in a still from body camera footage recorded by a Moab police officer after being pulled over in the van he was traveling in with his fiancé, Gabby Petito, Aug. 12, 2021.

Authorities in Wyoming have issued a warrant for the arrest of the fiancé of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, the #VanLife influencer whose death was ruled a homicide this week.

Brian Laundrie had previously been named a "person of interest" in her disappearance before he went missing himself. He's now been indicted with a federal crime, the "use of unauthorized device," a Capital One debit card in the days following her death.

According to the federal indictment issued on Wednesday, Laundrie used a debit card and a personal identification number linked to two Capital One bank accounts to obtain a total value of $1,000 or more between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1. The indictment does not state the owner of the debit card.

Petito, an aspiring social media star, was reported missing on Sept. 11 and was last seen near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Laundrie has been missing since Sept. 17 — three days after he told his parents he was going on a hike in a Florida nature reserve. The search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre swath of land in Florida, continues as of Thursday.