The Battle Against Teens Getting COVID Vaccines Is Ramping Up. Now They’re Fighting Back.

The CDC has recommended the COVID vaccine for teens, while the FDA expects a fall or winter authorization for kids under 12.

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP via Getty Images A mother looks on as her daughter gets a COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 13, 2021.

After Shayne Zeller contracted COVID, getting sick and losing his sense of smell for months, he decided to get vaccinated and has been working hard to convince his friends to do the same. But it hasn’t been easy for the 17-year-old. Amid a national COVID-19 vaccine rollout now defined by pockets of hesitancy across the US, children and parents are debating who has the right to make decisions about young people getting the shot. “I don’t want them to get sick with COVID, because it really sucks,” said Zeller, a high school student in Holly Springs, North Carolina, who’s been working to counteract the misinformation his friends believe. “It is really annoying how a lot of them just don’t want to take it. A lot of them are just too lazy to take it.” Even so, Zeller believes every teenager should be able to make their own choice when it comes to the vaccine — regardless of what their parents think. Zeller is among a growing number of teens who have taken up sharing information with one another, preparing to guide skeptical parents and peers through difficult conversations, and advocating for legislation that empowers them to make their own medical decisions. “As teens face increasing obstacles, particularly around the need for parental consent, I’ve seen them increasingly take matters into their own hands and actively work to get vaccinated,” said Kelly Danielpour, 18, founder of VaxTeen, a teen-run organization that counters vaccine misinformation. “As we approach the start of a new school year, vaccinations have come to mean so much to my generation … not only their right to feel safe and protected, but the key to returning to their lives. We shouldn’t deny them that.” The CDC recommended the COVID-19 vaccine in May for kids 12 and older who are able to get the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech shot, which is under emergency use authorization for kids 12 to 15 years old and fully approved for anyone over 16 years old. Both Pfizer and Moderna are still in the process of collecting data on the safety and efficacy of the shot for kids ages 5 to 11. Once those clinical trials are concluded, the FDA will need to evaluate the data and authorize emergency use of the shots, and the CDC will follow up with its own recommendation. (The FDA has said it expects vaccines for kids under 12 to be authorized on a “fall or winter timeline.”)

Getty Images A girl gets a COVID vaccine shot.

And as the new school year commences, time is of the essence. Thousands of kids in Mississippi and hundreds in South Carolina have either tested positive for or been exposed to COVID-19 within the first week of classes, forcing students into quarantine. Both states have low vaccination rates. But since the spring, states including North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia, have taken legislative action to curb minors’ decision-making power when it comes to getting a vaccine. “Laws that were on the books prior to COVID-19 are getting a new look in light of the current situation [both for and against parental consent],” said Jennifer Tolbert, director of state health reform at the Kaiser Family Foundation. Still, parents will continue to be the determining factor in whether children and teens get vaccinated — at least until a COVID-19 vaccine gets final approval from the FDA for kids of all ages and the shots can be mandated in schools, she added. In the meantime, the debate will likely get more intense, especially as children return to school. Kira Kroboth, a parent of three boys ages 5, 9, and 11 in Raleigh, North Carolina, told BuzzFeed News her community has been marked by a hostile debate between camps of pro- and anti-vax parents, and the issue of parental consent has only heightened tensions. “There’s a huge group who believe a lot of theories,” Korboth said, adding that instead, these parents have embraced conspiracies about the government attempting to control their personal decisions. Forty-one states require parental consent for minors under the age of 18, but a few allow some teens to get a vaccine without their parent or guardian’s approval, Tolbert said. In Rhode Island, South Carolina, Oregon, Alabama, and the District of Columbia, minor consent for vaccination depends on their age, ranging from 16 years old to 11 years old, according to KFF. Other states, including Arizona, Idaho, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington, have “mature minor doctrines,” a kind of law that allows minors to demonstrate they are informed enough to make healthcare decisions independent of their parents. The South Carolina legislature introduced a bill in June that would prohibit minors from receiving COVID vaccinations without parental consent. Parents in DC launched a second lawsuit against city officials in July over a new law passed earlier this year that allows children as young as 11 to get a vaccine without adult approval. “Even as a minor, you are your own person and you’re entitled to agency in your own body,” DC Ward 3 Councilmember Mary Cheh, who spearheaded the city’s minor consent law, told BuzzFeed News. In North Carolina, the state Senate earlier this month unanimously approved legislation that would require minors to have parental consent for the COVID-19 vaccine. That law, which was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper this week, says that a parent or guardian must give permission for a child to receive any vaccine approved by federal regulators for emergency use. Once vaccines receive full approval, parental consent is no longer required and kids can opt-in for shots under the state’s mature minor doctrine if they desire. While the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was upgraded to full authorization this week for individuals 16 years and older, it is still under emergency authorization for children ages 12 to 15 years old, North Carolina State Sen. Sarah Crawford confirmed in an email to BuzzFeed News. This means the new parental consent law will apply to minors aged 15 years old or younger. Local parents and advocates have been divided over the question of consent. While clinical trials for the mRNA vaccine in kids under 12 are still underway, researchers have been studying and working with mRNA for decades, according to the CDC. Large-scale clinical trials have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of the shots, which have now been distributed to hundreds of millions of people across the world. And the state of North Carolina does not currently mandate that any individual of any age get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I don't know that any amount of perfect data that you place in front of people who are so against [the shot] is gonna change their mind. And that makes me sad, because I want those kids protected,” Korboth said. Katie Rienzo, a parent of a 12-year-old in Apex, North Carolina, said she fears that adding a consent requirement will inadvertently boost vaccine hesitancy. “If they say this is important [enough] to add a parental consent clause, but we don’t have fully FDA-approved vaccines [for children], I think parents will go, ‘What am I missing? What are they not telling us?’” Rienzo said. BuzzFeed News has reached out to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for comment. For some young people, sharing as much information about the vaccine as possible — especially because of the way the pandemic has impacted their mental health, school progress, and social lives — has become a vital mission. “The fact that teens have not at all been involved in the discussion, it has been the most shocking,” Arin Parsa, the 13-year-old founder of Teens for Vaccines, told BuzzFeed News.

Teens for Vaccines Members of Teens for Vaccines attend a virtual meeting.