Parents Who Also Teach Are Freaking Out Over COVID Exposure As Parents Push To Keep Classrooms Open

As millions of COVID cases spread across the US, teachers and parents have been thrown into chaos as some school districts revert to remote learning, leading to rising tensions as families try to limit exposing loved ones to the virus.

Without universal childcare in the US, many parents rely on schools and are exhausted by the prospect of balancing at-home learning responsibilities on top of careers or other caregiving. Teachers, meanwhile, fear they can’t provide effective instruction with so many students either at home with illness or kept from schools by their parents.

And then there’s the disarray for teachers who are also parents, a group that is struggling to protect the health of their students and that of their own children. BuzzFeed News spoke to multiple teachers who are parents, many of whom have made the difficult choice to keep children home given how much the coronavirus is spreading in schools — a frustrating move for educators who believe that in-person learning is always better.

Some are taking lessons home for their kids or making them up independently while also leading their classes and volunteering free time to support unions. They’re more burned out than ever and afraid they’ll be the ones to bring home the virus.

“It feels unfair,” said Andrea Keller, a teacher at PS 96 in the Bronx and a parent of 4-year-old twins. “We, as teachers, have to sacrifice the health of our own children to accommodate other people’s children.”

Keller used one of her sick days Wednesday to stay home with one of her children who has croup, a side effect of COVID that’s essentially an infection of the upper airway, but she said her classroom was practically empty that day anyway. In addition to her own family, Keller said nearly half her students tested positive for COVID over the holiday break.

Her school’s attendance has been lagging since classes resumed Jan. 3, Keller said, and for people like her who are teachers and parents, they face additional complexity as the new year begins — teachers don’t want to go to work at the expense of their family’s safety.

“I’m just biding time until I can get a good lesson or a good amount of kids,” Keller said. “The school has to open so other people can have free childcare, but now my kid is sick because I went to school and I brought home the virus. And now I have to stay home and lose a sick day so that you can send your kid to school for babysitting because they’re not getting an education right now.”

For teachers who are parents like Keller, she said it feels like the decision is made without any concern for what teaching in person would risk for her own children, who are too young to be vaccinated against COVID.

“It starts the domino effect of now, you insist that your kids have in-person schooling, so now I have to show up to teach your kids, but that doesn't address my own children and their needs,” Keller said.

School districts in cities including Pittsburgh, Detroit, St. Louis, Atlanta, Milwaukee, and Cleveland have opted for temporary virtual learning, citing health and safety concerns.

Parents across the country responded with outrage and a sense of hopelessness at the prospect of once again balancing full-time work or childcare with homeschooling — and their reactions reflect a situation in which there are few good options. But the worst option, experts say, is to further hollow the divide between parents and teachers.

“I don’t think we want to set up or exacerbate potential conflict between parents and teachers, when so many parents are teachers as well,” said Dan Ehlke, associate professor of health policy at SUNY Downstate School of Public Health.

The pandemic has stressed the issue of inaccessible childcare in the US, Ehlke added. A side effect of this is tension between teachers unions and parents. In Chicago, students missed a second day of school Thursday after the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and school administrators failed to reach an agreement. Some Chicago Public School parents responded to the union’s vote to switch to remote with frustration, saying they were not prepared and couldn’t afford to miss work.

“I don’t think it’s easy for anyone involved in this,” said Lori Koziana, a teacher at Mather High School in Chicago who told BuzzFeed News she was home sick with COVID. “I just want us to find a middle.”