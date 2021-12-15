Author And Activist bell hooks Has Died At 69

Acclaimed professor, writer, and activist bell hooks died Wednesday, according to a statement released by her family.



"We are proud to just call her sister, friend, confidant, and influencer," a statement from her niece Ebony Motley said.

Born as Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, in 1952, hooks died at home in Berea, Kentucky, surrounded by friends and family.

The 69-year-old author had a major impact on the academic fields of Black feminism, gender studies, cultural studies, and African American studies. She was also known for her writing as a public intellectual and brought her perspective to bear on everything from the politics of the documentary Paris Is Burning to Beyoncé.



She published her first book And There We Wept in 1978 under the name bell hooks in lowercase letters after her great-grandmother. This choice was meant to emphasize the "substance of books, not who I am," hooks once said.

She has written poetry, essays, children's books, and 40 books in addition to other works in 15 different languages, the family said. Well-known titles include Ain't I a Woman, All About Love, and Feminism Is for Everybody.



In All About Love, hooks wrote, "I will not have my life narrowed down. I will now bow down to somebody else's whim or to someone else's ignorance."