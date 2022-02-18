State Abortion Restrictions Are Ramping Up Like Never Before As The Supreme Court Prepares To Make A Crucial Decision

Amid this landscape, abortion funds are facing existential threats. Rampant misinformation, overwhelming demand for services, and fundraising that can’t keep pace, make it hard to provide their increasingly essential resources.

For decades abortion funds have helped people navigate the complex process of getting an abortion in the US. But in recent years they have been operating in an “increasingly hostile environment,” said Debasri Ghosh, managing director of the National Network of Abortion Funds (NNAF).

The funds, most of which are scrappy and rely on small donations, provide help at every stage of abortion access. They book patients last-minute appointments, help them figure out which abortion method is most affordable and available, and help pay for a range of additional costs associated with abortion services, including childcare, back wages, rent assistance, and transportation to appointments, often out of state.

Misinformation about abortion access is an increasingly common hurdle for funds. People see an abortion ban has been introduced and assume abortion has become illegal in their state and think they can’t go to their local funds for help anymore, according to Kelsea McLain, director of healthcare access at the Yellowhammer Fund in Alabama. Many of the callers to Yellowhammer thought they had to go out of state when an Alabama abortion ban was passed and blocked in 2019 — McLain had to explain to them otherwise, and that their abortion fund was still there for them.

“All it took was for a politician to say ‘we are going to make abortion illegal in the state’ for people to believe it already was,” she said, adding that this climate is dangerous because people will seek abortions no matter what, and outside of legal means those procedures could be less safe.

When the public’s attention is on their state’s abortion restrictions, the funds often see a spike in donations, but this money can dry up just as quickly. Then the funds are forced to make waitlists or direct people to peer organizations. In other cases, they offer as much free information as possible if they can’t give monetary support.

“We are trying to fight against these abortion bans, and educate and inform our community about what is happening,” said Stephanie Loraine, co-executive director of the Florida Access Network.

If Florida successfully enacts its 15-week ban this week, the law would go into effect in July, putting pressure on Loraine and other abortion funds in the state. Cutting Florida’s 24-week abortion window nearly in half could force Floridians to suddenly need dire help getting out of state for an abortion. Local abortion funds are gearing up to support a logistical nightmare that will surely cut off millions of residents from accessible care, Loraine said.

The Florida-based fund has a 46-person waitlist for those who need help before March. Since July 2021, almost 500 people have requested support for $422,000 worth of abortion appointments across Florida, Loraine said. But the network has only been able to fund $44,150 of that.

And if the state’s proposed 15-week ban passes, it will not only affect Floridians, but also people who travel from surrounding states with stricter abortion laws. If the ban were to pass, it would cut millions of people off from that care — likely funneling them to other states that are even more expensive and challenging to get to.

Other funds echoed the issue of high demand, especially when people have increasingly short timeframes to make decisions about a pregnancy under new bills. McLain, of Alabama’s Yellowhammer, said she’s seen “astronomical” increases in the number of callers asking for resources. By the second week of February, she said she’d talked to the same number of people she contacted in the full month last year.

Funding constrains how far money can go in a given time frame. An abortion can cost from $400 to $1,500 in the US and few people are able to pay that price in the case of an unexpected pregnancy, Loraine said, creating a healthcare affordability crisis even outside of restrictions to access.

In 2020, abortion funds included in NNAF received about 80,000 requests for aid, but were only able to support about 45,000 people.

Florida Access Network ran through its $8,000 February budget by Feb. 3, helping 72 people get abortions. The group’s average monthly pledge is $150 — what Loraine says is a “drop in the bucket” when it comes to the amount people typically need to pay for abortion care.

In Alabama, McLain operates a $15,000 monthly budget for callers — if she didn’t cap how much money she gives out per week she would exhaust that amount by the third day of the month, she said.

“Our budget would have to be millions of dollars to support every person that reaches out to us,” McLain said.

Democratic-led states have taken opposite legislative action to protect the right to abortion in the event Roe changes; there have been 196 proactive provisions introduced this year to protect the right to choose, Nash said. Lawmakers in Vermont approved an amendment to the state constitution to protect the right to have an abortion (voters will decide whether it becomes law in November). Maryland lawmakers also proposed a ballot amendment on Monday.

Other states have also broadened who is able to provide abortion services. California, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia, and Washington, DC, already permit physician assistants or certified nurse midwives to provide abortion services. Meanwhile, California, Illinois, Maine, New York, Oregon, and Washington have adopted laws that require private health plans to cover abortion. Ghosh said she and other funds are “mapping out” a range of scenarios following the court’s decision in Dobbs, such as partnering with local funds that specialize in practical support to mainline travel needs.

NNAF has been scaling up fundraising in recent months in anticipation of a massive influx of people who will need help affording the logistics of hotels and interstate transportation to cross state lines to get abortions, Ghosh said. NNAF is poised to disburse more than $10 million to abortion funds this year — five times the amount the organization disbursed in 2016.

McLain said lawmakers should be preparing for a post-Roe need for better education, healthcare, and childcare resources to support the people who will inevitably be forced to give birth.

“What are we doing to create a safety net for these children who will not have the resources they will need?”