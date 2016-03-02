Teen Allegedly Shoots Family After Being Told To Wake Up For School

The four people who were shot, including a 6-year-old boy, are expected to survive.

Police: Teen didn't want to go to school, shoots family https://t.co/kzenqnoG8T

A 16-year-old boy in Tennessee was arrested Tuesday after he shot several of his family members after being asked to get out of bed to go to school, Nashville police said.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, shot Earline Hill, his 67-year-old grandmother, and Sheryl Williams, his 42-year-old mother, police said. He also allegedly shot his 12-year-old sister and a 6-year-old nephew. All are expected to survive.

Reached by phone at her home on Wednesday, Williams declined to comment.

The shooting took place at the family’s apartment in East Nashville. Kris Mumford, a spokesperson for the Nashville Police Department, said in a statement that the boy “got angry” when his mother and grandmother asked him to get ready for school.

“He made threatening statements before retrieving a handgun from the closet,” Mumford said. “The family was unaware that the 16-year-old boy had a gun in the house.”

After opening fire, Mumford added, the teen fled his family’s home and dropped the gun off at a nearby apartment. He was arrested shortly afterward near a railroad track.

The boy refused to cooperate with investigators from the police department’s domestic violence unit. He was charged in juvenile court with four counts of attempted homicide and one count of reckless endangerment.

It was unclear if the teen had retained or been assigned an attorney.