Reports: Suspect Indicted In Burning Death Of Jessica Chambers

Officials plan to make an announcement regarding the unsolved 2014 case of a 19-year-old found burned alive in a tiny Mississippi town.

A grand jury has indicted a suspect in the death of Jessica Chambers, a young woman whose brutal murder in a small Mississippi town inspired a legion of amateur detectives to try in vain to solve her case, several local media outlets reported Tuesday.

Local media identified the suspect indicted in her death as 27-year-old Quinton Verdell Tellis, who has been in custody in Louisiana in an unrelated case since last summer.

Jail officials in Louisiana confirmed to BuzzFeed News that authorities from Panola County, Mississippi, had brought a new accusation of being a fugitive from justice against Tellis on Tuesday night.



The offices of Panola County Sheriff Dennis Darby and District Attorney John Champion, which have led the investigation, declined to comment on the reported indictment except to say officials had planned a news conference for Wednesday morning.



Chambers’ mother and several members of her family did not return requests for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Chambers was burned alive in her car in December 2014, when she was 19 years old. Her gruesome death — and her mysterious last words: “Eric did this to me” — shook the 500 inhabitants of her hometown of Courtland, in the northwestern corner of Mississippi.