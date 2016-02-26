Meet The "Heroic" Police Chief Who Took Down The Kansas Shooter

Doug Schroeder, the chief of the Hesston Police Department, personally responded to Thursday's mass shooting at the Excel plant and fired the shot that took down the gunman, a department spokesperson confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Before Schroeder took him down, the shooter, identified by authorities as Cedric Ford, killed three people and injured 14 . Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Harvey County Sheriff T. Walton said there was no indication that Ford was going to stop shooting.

"The only reason he stopped was because the officer shot him," Walton said, without naming Schroeder. "Even though the officer took fire, he went inside and saved multiple lives. He's a hero as far as I'm concerned."

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback also praised Schroeder.

"I want to particularly recognize and thank the law enforcement community that responded so aggressively and rapidly to this situation," the governor said. "The Hesston police chief in particular, went in immediatley to address the situation. He didn't wait for backup, he went right in. He did heroic service."