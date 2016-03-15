BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Man Killed In Belgian Terror Raid Found With ISIS Flag As Two Suspects Remain On The Run

world

Man Killed In Belgian Terror Raid Found With ISIS Flag As Two Suspects Remain On The Run

French and Belgian police are hunting for two terrorist suspects after a third suspect was shot by counterterrorism commandos during a Brussels raid.

By Nicolás Medina Mora and David Mack

Headshot of Nicolás Medina Mora

Nicolás Medina Mora

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 15, 2016, at 3:47 p.m. ET

A masked Belgian police officer secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest, near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016.
Yves Herman / Reuters

A masked Belgian police officer secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest, near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016.

A man shot dead during a counterterrorism operation in Belgium was an Algerian who was in the country illegally, officials said Wednesday.

Four police officers were injured in the Tuesday raid in Brussels after French and Belgian commandos raided an apartment they said was linked to last year’s terrorist attacks in Paris.

Belgian federal prosecutor Thierry Werts told reporters Wednesday the man was killed while firing at police from an apartment window.

His body was found alongside a Kalashnikov rifle, a book about ultra-conservative Salafist Islam, and an ISIS flag.

Two suspects remain on the run, the prosecutor's office said.

Nicolas Maeterlinck / AFP / Getty Images

The raid, which targeted an apartment in the southern Brussels neighborhood of Forest, began early in the afternoon, CNN reported. Police were not expecting to encounter anyone inside — but someone opened fire on them through a closed door.

After the raid, the police continued to hunt for two people and closed several streets in Forest, according to the BBC.

The neighborhood is located close to Molenbeek, the Brussels district where several of the Paris gunmen lived before the attacks.

The four officers wounded in the raid were expected to survive.

This Belgian Neighborhood Is Struggling To Block Its Children’s Radicalization

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT