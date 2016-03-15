Man Killed In Belgian Terror Raid Found With ISIS Flag As Two Suspects Remain On The Run

French and Belgian police are hunting for two terrorist suspects after a third suspect was shot by counterterrorism commandos during a Brussels raid.

A masked Belgian police officer secures the area from a rooftop near the scene where shots were fired during a police search of a house in the suburb of Forest, near Brussels, Belgium, March 15, 2016.

A man shot dead during a counterterrorism operation in Belgium was an Algerian who was in the country illegally, officials said Wednesday.

Four police officers were injured in the Tuesday raid in Brussels after French and Belgian commandos raided an apartment they said was linked to last year’s terrorist attacks in Paris.

Belgian federal prosecutor Thierry Werts told reporters Wednesday the man was killed while firing at police from an apartment window.

His body was found alongside a Kalashnikov rifle, a book about ultra-conservative Salafist Islam, and an ISIS flag.

Two suspects remain on the run, the prosecutor's office said.