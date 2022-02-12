Thousands Brave The Cold For Michigan’s Hottest Sport: A Snowmobile Race

SAULT STE. MARIE, Michigan – The morning began at subzero temperatures, but that didn’t stop snowmobile enthusiasts from bringing couches and folding chairs, and carving seats into the snow along the hill surrounding the race track. They were all there to witness the world’s longest, toughest, fastest, and most exciting snowmobile endurance race: the 53rd annual International 500 Snowmobile Race.

Professional athletes from all over the US and Canada meet in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, to compete in the I-500. The competitors race their snowmobiles for 500 laps around the only mile-long oval ice track in North America. Snowmobile teams have between two and five drivers that switch out throughout the race, competing for prestige, glory, and a grand prize of $17,000.

The I-500 race began in 1969 when — inspired by the Indianapolis 500 — several Sault Ste. Marie entrepreneurs dared to ask the question, “Could a snowmobile run 500 miles?” In its first year, 47 teams competed. This year, 35 teams started the race and only 17 were able to push through until the end. Races typically last around eight hours and racers reach speeds upwards of 123 mph.