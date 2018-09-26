Poetry: "Aubade"

One night we messed the couch with ourselves,

your head between my legs. Pleasure is a clever

reversal, a silver latch snapping flesh into attention.

The lightning slipped into my dream

like a femoral nerve flashing pain and I sprang

from bed so afraid of what death would do to me.

My profligacy rushed me into half-moons, you

peaceful, mindless. Star-throttled, sorry, the sample

of charred meat between my teeth. Yes, I thought

of the market, the sun in the green, a motorcycle

tearing peace from the powerline birds. Need

in its noun form is a body awake on its side, no

hand reaching. A soft snore frictioning the air,

a parting verb. In the morning we don’t need each other.

Slow drip of coffee water, a balance.

Far away now, I write a message to myself.

I say, “It is still winter, and I don’t feel love for a single scrap.”

I write another message, later, a note

to the pile of dehydrated ladybugs on my sill. Death

is so final, the silence in the held-down backspace

that erases an entire ledger of sentences. Yesterday,

a possum sauntered by my window, a yellow odor

articulating a misunderstanding. The sky a dialogue

in not wanting, only the illusory bargain of clouds.

I close my eyes to its yellowing, my body dropping

languageless through terrible blue space. In that moment,

you moves its white sustenance through,

inventing new etymologies as landscape pushes

further from time. A motorcycle snores the air

into a hostile agreement. I hold my own hand.

Today in the green shush, I push a button and my car comes to life.

A possum lies on the side of the road

unharmed but for being torn out. I open a window



by pushing another button. Loneliness is the easiest part about life,

a garden I can scrutinize and make

better through neglect. Fruit fattens without me.

It rains all the time and I never write about the rain.

How curious. I wake up like it’s no big deal to wake up.

When do possums make a sound, and is it so obscene to listen. ●