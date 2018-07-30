These Photos Show How Voters Celebrated Zimbabwe's First Open Elections In Nearly 40 Years
On Monday, voters in Zimbabwe took part in the country's first elections in nearly 40 years to choose their next president and members of Parliament. And long-time leader Robert Mugabe was not on the ballot.
Neah Gray is a photo intern for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
