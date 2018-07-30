BuzzFeed News

These Photos Show How Voters Celebrated Zimbabwe's First Open Elections In Nearly 40 Years

On Monday, voters in Zimbabwe took part in the country's first elections in nearly 40 years to choose their next president and members of Parliament. And long-time leader Robert Mugabe was not on the ballot.

Neah Gray

Neah Gray

Posted on July 30, 2018

A woman carrying her baby casts her ballot at a polling station in the suburbs of Mbare, located in Harare.
People line up early in the morning at a polling station in Chitungwiza during Zimbabwe&#x27;s 2018 general elections to elect the president and members of Parliament.
Supporters carry the Zimbabwean flag at a Nelson Chamisa, head of the MDC opposition alliance, rally in Chitungwiza.
A voter casts his ballot in the general elections in Zimbabwe&#x27;s capital of Harare.
A voter prepares to cast his ballot at a polling station in Harare.
A boy carries a ZANU PF campaign poster after attending the final rally at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
An opposition party supporter poses for a photo during Nelson Chamisa&#x27;s last rally in Harare. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and main challenger Nelson Chamisa held final campaign rallies on Saturday ahead of Monday&#x27;s elections.
Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe casts his vote at a polling station in Harare.
Zimbabweans line up to vote at the Fitchela primary school in Kwekwe.
Officials prepare polling stations ahead of general elections.
A man casts his vote at the City Hall polling station in Bulawayo.
An elections officer applies indelible ink to a voter&#x27;s finger during early morning voting in Kwekwe.
A crowd gathers as they wait for Zimbabwe&#x27;s President Emmerson Mnangagwa to arrive to close his presidential campaign at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.
Crowds gather as Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader and opposition presidential candidate, Nelson Chamisa, speaks during a rally on Saturday in Harare.
Members of the congregation at a Zionist Christian Church dance during a service on Sunday.
Opposition Movement for Democratic Change supporters celebrate in the streets as they attend their party&#x27;s final rally for Zimbabwe&#x27;s general election on Saturday.
A ZANU PF supporter holds a poster in front of a Military officer ahead of a rally.
People stand in line to cast their ballot outside a polling station.
A kid holds a photograph of presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa as supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change gather for a demonstration ahead of the general elections.
A man wears a Zimbabwean flag after a rally by presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa.
A man sits on a street corner next to a political poster in Harare.
A man casts his ballot in a polling station located in the suburb of Mbare in Harare.
People queue early in the morning outside a polling station located in the suburb of Mbare on Monday to vote during general elections.
