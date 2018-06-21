How People Have Celebrated The First Day Of Summer Over The Past Century
Here come the sun, summer, and more fun on June 21, 2018!
1911: the Bronx, New York
1925: Glacier National Park Reservation, Montana
1935: Tokyo, Japan
1944: Sweden
1951: London, England
1967: San Francisco, California
1978: Stonehenge, England
1987: Wiltshire, England
1997: Seattle, Washington
2015: Curiepe, Venezuela
2009: Minsk, Belarus
2018: London, England
