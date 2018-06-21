BuzzFeed News

How People Have Celebrated The First Day Of Summer Over The Past Century

Here come the sun, summer, and more fun on June 21, 2018!

By Neah Gray

Neah Gray

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on June 21, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET

1911: the Bronx, New York

Teen girls have lunch during a midsummer festival.
Glasshouse Images / REX / Shutterstock

1925: Glacier National Park Reservation, Montana

Native American women play a stick game at a midsummer celebration.
Buyenlarge / Getty Images

1935: Tokyo, Japan

Fishers carry a mikoshi across the river during a midsummer festival.
AP Photos / REX / Shutterstock

1944: Sweden

Musicians play for a dancing crowd during a Midsummer&#x27;s Eve celebration.
Eliot Elisofon / Getty Images

1951: London, England

Princess Elizabeth dances at the Midsummer Festival Ball.
PA Images / Getty Images

1967: San Francisco, California

A boy carries paper flowers at a summer solstice celebration.
Ted Streshinsky Photographic Archive / Getty Images

1978: Stonehenge, England

Druids practice their art at the Stonehenge ruins during the midsummer solstice.
Evening Standard / Getty Images

1987: Wiltshire, England

Alexander Thynn, 7th Marquess of Bath (standing, right), celebrates the annual summer solstice with a garden party at his home.
Christopher Pillitz / Getty Images

1997: Seattle, Washington

A stilt walker and nude cyclists out on the street during the annual solstice celebration.
Elaine Thompson / AP Photos

2015: Curiepe, Venezuela

A woman dances during the Festival of San Juan, an African and Catholic tradition celebrating the summer solstice, the coming of the rains, and the freedom of the black slaves who fled to Curiepe during colonial times.
Ariana Cubillos / AP Photos

2009: Minsk, Belarus

Belarusians sing and dance on the eve of Ivan Kupala Day, an ancient nightlong celebration marking the summer solstice.
Sergei Grits / AP Photo

2018: London, England

The sun rises over the London skyline.
London From The Rooftops / REX / Shutterstock

