Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson: "It’s Sad That We Don’t Have A Unified Team"

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who is locked in a tight re-election battle against Democrat Russ Feingold, said Tuesday that he is "sad" about Donald Trump's fight with home-state leader Paul Ryan and that it jeopardizes his chances of winning a second term.

Appearing on a conservative Wisconsin radio program with host Jay Weber, Johnson said, "It’s sad, Jay. It's sad that we don’t have a unified team, that we’re not rallying around a unified agenda."



Asked whether the Trump-Ryan "meltdown" imperils his race, Johnson responded, "It's not good, Jay. Politics is a team sport. No two people agree 100% all the time."