BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Trump On Obama Meeting: "It's Going To Be, I Think, Very Good"

politics

Trump On Obama Meeting: "It's Going To Be, I Think, Very Good"

"I'm going to very busy today. We're going to do a lot of planning," Trump added.

By Nathaniel Meyersohn

Headshot of Nathaniel Meyersohn

Nathaniel Meyersohn

BuzzFeed Intern

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 12:30 p.m. ET

Andrew Kelly / Reuters
SoundCloud
View this track on SoundCloud

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that he spoke with President Obama overnight about his victory.

"I did hear from him," Trump said in a brief interview on Orlando radio station WDBO. "We're going to have a meeting. It's going to be, I think, very good."

"I'm going to very busy today," Trump added. "We're going to do a lot of planning and a lot of planning for the future."

"We're going to make America great again, We're going to do a lot of great things."


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT