Trump On Obama Meeting: "It's Going To Be, I Think, Very Good"

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that he spoke with President Obama overnight about his victory.



"I did hear from him," Trump said in a brief interview on Orlando radio station WDBO. "We're going to have a meeting. It's going to be, I think, very good."

"I'm going to very busy today," Trump added. "We're going to do a lot of planning and a lot of planning for the future."

"We're going to make America great again, We're going to do a lot of great things."



