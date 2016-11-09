Trump On Obama Meeting: "It's Going To Be, I Think, Very Good"
President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Wednesday that he spoke with President Obama overnight about his victory.
"I did hear from him," Trump said in a brief interview on Orlando radio station WDBO. "We're going to have a meeting. It's going to be, I think, very good."
"I'm going to very busy today," Trump added. "We're going to do a lot of planning and a lot of planning for the future."
"We're going to make America great again, We're going to do a lot of great things."
