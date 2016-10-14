Trump In 2010: "Every Time You See" Gloria Allred, "It's Like, Give Me A Break"

"When I watch Gloria Allred representing the stripper, and the stripper was crying, although I have to say — the stripper was pretty good looking," Trump said at the time. H/T Avi Bueno .

In a graphic interview with Howard Stern, Donald Trump criticized Gloria Allred for defending Rachel Uchitel, one of Tiger Woods's mistresses, whom he repeatedly called "the stripper."



"Every time you see her it's like, give me a break," Trump told Stern.

On Friday, Allred held a press conference with a former Apprentice contestant who alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her, one of a number of women to allege sexual misconduct this week.

In the 2010 interview, which was highlighted by CNN over the weekend for its graphic descriptions of Woods' behavior and Trump's comments about Woods' ex-wife, the Republican nominee also comments on Allred.

"When I watch Gloria Allred representing the stripper, and the stripper was crying, although I have to say — the stripper was pretty good looking," Trump goes on to say. "Do you agree? In all fairness. A lot of people would say that's a terrible thing to say, but the stripper was pretty good looking."



Trump asks Stern if he thought the "stripper was a nine," to which Stern replied that the stripper was just on his show and "she does a position where Tiger stood her on her head... He put his penis in her behind and then would put his fingers in the vagina and she would squirt all over him... Now I have a feeling Ellen wasn't doing this."

Trump says, "I have a feeling Ellen never heard of this before."

"But one thing we have learned about Tiger Woods. Definite. He is not gay," Trump adds.