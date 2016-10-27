Trump Co-Chair: Undecided Voters "May Not Have The Wherewithal" To Make A Decision

"What we may end up with is a very shallow knowledge base influencing a lot of the people," Sam Clovis said.

Donald Trump's national campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis claimed Thursday that many undecided voters who have "come through our public education system" are struggling to choose because they "may not have the wherewithal or even the background to be able to make good discernments about candidates."

Asked on WGAN Maine radio why he believed voters have yet to make up their minds, Clovis said, "A lot of times we don't have people that are making discernments on what you and I would because we're political junkies. We look at this stuff to the fourth decimal place. 99.9% of Americans aren't in that same mode."

Clovis continued, "We have two generations of people that have come through our public education system that are, frankly, may not have the wherewithal or even the background to be able to make good discernments about candidates based on their policy issues or whatever."

"People are having a hard time making a decision on what to look at," he added, and the result would be that voters will head to the polls "with is a very shallow knowledge base influencing a lot of the people."

Trump's co-chair predicted, however, that rising premiums under the Affordable Care Act in 2017 and voters' doubts about Clinton's honesty would convince voters to swing to Trump.