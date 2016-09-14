Trump Campaign Co-Chair: "We Will Have A Lot Of Self-Deportation" In First Term

“If there's no work here and other things, then I think people will deport themselves."

Sam Clovis, Donald Trump’s national campaign co-chairman, said Monday that there will be many undocumented immigrants who will voluntary leave during Trump's first term in office.



“If we enforce the law, we will have a lot of self-deportation that will go along with this because then people will understand, yes, we're serious about this,” Clovis told Philadelphia radio host Scott Adams in an interview posted Monday. "If we are able to get e-verify in place where we can send letters of notice to employers that may have people working for them unknowingly that are illegal, then I think we'll have employers that will help start this process to make sure that all their employees are legal."



“If there's no work here and other things, then I think people will deport themselves,” Clovis said. “I think we'll be able to get on top of this in the space of our first term.”

Trump has said he will focus on deporting criminal immigrants who are here illegally, but he and his campaign have been less clear about what he will do with undocumented immigrants with no criminal record.

Clovis shot down the idea that Trump would “go and round up everybody on the first weekend and throw them out."

"That’s not going to happen. That's not the way it works," Clovis said.

