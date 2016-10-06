Trump Campaign Co-Chair: Obama "Leaves People On The Battlefield To Die"

Donald Trump's national campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis leveled harsh criticism of President Obama Thursday, charging Obama "leaves people on the battlefield to die."



Clovis told radio host Dom Giordano that Obama is "perhaps the worst president in American history" and has left the United States "almost defenseless around the world." Obama "leaves people on the battlefield to die. We know that for a fact," Clovis claimed.



Pushing back against accusations of racism among Trump supporters for raising unfounded questions about Obama's birthplace, Clovis added that the birther controversy "has nothing to do with his race. It has everything to do with the fact that he is totally incompetent as the leader of the free world." '