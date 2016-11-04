Reince Priebus: "Of Course" It's Disappointing John Kasich Isn't Supporting Trump

Republican National Committee chair Reince Priebus expressed dismay Friday over Ohio Gov. John Kasich's decision to write-in John McCain for president instead of GOP nominee Donald Trump.

Priebus, asked on The Mike Gallagher Show whether he was disappointed that Kasich refusdc to support Trump, replied, "Of course." The RNC chair's comments came on the heels of Mike Pence telling Rush Limbaugh he was "disappointed to not have [Kasich's] support going into this election."

Preibus added, however, that Republicans across the country were "coming home" and voting for Trump. "They understand it's a binary choice. They understand Hillary Clinton is corrupt and unfit for office," Priebus said. "A vote for anyone else is a vote for Hillary Clinton."

Priebus also suggested that the FBI's investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server would trail her if she were elected president. "Maybe [people] want to watch Court TV for the next four years with Hillary Clinton," the RNC chair told Gallagher.

"I'm not sure what the motivation would be to promote a person that has potentially committed a very serious crime or violated the most basic responsibility as secretary of state and is now wrapped up in something even more bizarre."



