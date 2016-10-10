Democratic Rep: "Deplorables" Remark May Be "Worst Line I've Ever Heard In Politics"

And the Washington, D.C., representative had a sharp criticism for Trump's messaging, too. Every time Trump asks what black voters have to lose, Norton said, "We flock to Hillary."

Democratic Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton offered stinging criticism of Hillary Clinton's comment that half of Donald Trump's supporters could be put in a "basket of deplorables."

"That line, about half of somebody's supporters being deplorables, was maybe the worst line I've ever heard in politics," Holmes Norton, a Clinton supporter, told Bill Press in an interview Monday. "You never — even when you're running against a bunch of racists, you never take off against the voters. It was a politics 101 foible."

Holmes Norton went on to blast Trump's appeals to black voters. Asking black voters "What do you have to lose?" is "about the worst thing you can do to black people who have been in this country for 400 years being stereotyped." Every time Trump uses that line, Norton said, "We flock to Hillary."

"The broad brush of stereotyping is what least appeals to people of color," Norton added.