Trump Super PAC Chair Criticizes Trump For Going After Susana Martinez

“I'd try and be making friends, particularly among people that have a big play in a state like she has.”

Ed Rollins, a co-chairman of a super PAC backing Donald Trump, rebuked Trump for criticizing New Mexico’s Republican governor, Susana Martinez, at a Tuesday rally in Albuquerque.



At the rally, Trump lambasted Martinez for the growing number of New Mexicans on food stamps, as well as for allowing Syrian refugees into the state. “She’s not doing her job,” Trump said, and joked about running for governor of New Mexico to fix the problems in the state.

"Obviously, I'd have done it differently,” Rollins said, “New Mexico is going to be a key state, it's a swing state. I think the governor is one of our stars.”

Martinez has criticized Trump in the past for his stance on immigration and hasn’t endorsed him.

Rollins clarified that, as an employee of a super PAC, he couldn’t advise Trump, and was just giving his own opinion, but that Trump shouldn’t be picking fights with members of his own party.

