Trump Jr. Claims Children In Europe Are Being Raped By Migrants Daily

"[W]e just have to be intelligent with what we’re doing,"

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday defended his father's position on banning refugees from countries where there is known to be terrorism, citing Europe — where he claims migrants rape children daily — as a dangerous example.

Trump Jr. was being interviewed on Facebook Live by a reporter for Salt Lake City's local CBS affiliate when he made the allegation after being asked what he would say to citizens of Utah who were worried his father's rhetoric on refugees.

"I think its an important thing, but I think we also have to be able to vet people who are coming in to our country," Trump Jr. said, emphasizing the need for common sense policies.



"If you look at what’s happened in Europe as it relates to the migrant flows, you know, and you’re hearing about young children being raped daily, and you’re looking at countries that were very good and peaceful countries, the statistics are going through the roof in terms of those kind of attacks—we just have to be intelligent with what we’re doing," he continued.

Trump Jr.'s comment comes after his tweet on Monday comparing refugees to skittles. Additionally, on Tuesday, he retweeted a Breitbart story titled: "Europe's Rape Epidemic: Western Women Will Be Sacrificed At The Alter Of Mass Migration"