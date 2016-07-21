GOP Senator "Very Disappointed" With Ted Cruz For Not Endorsing Trump

“I don’t have any time for people who break commitments that are fundamental to Republicans in this nation."

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis from North Carolina criticized Ted Cruz on Thursday for not endorsing Donald Trump in his primetime speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.



“I think Senator Cruz is always looking for a plausible out,” Tillis said in an interview on The Tyler Cralle Show, “What he did was a mistake.”

Tillis went on to praise Trump for allowing Cruz to speak.

"I think Donald Trump showed a lot of leadership by being able to walk into that arena. He saw the script they allowed him to speak anyway, they could have disallowed him, they gave him a chance to talk, but at the end of the day, in public service your word is your bond.”

Tillis continued, “[Cruz] made a commitment, in a very public way that he was going to support the nominee, of course though he thought he was gonna be the nominee at that point. And now he went back on it.”

“I don’t have any time for people who break commitments that are fundamental to Republicans in this nation, and I’m very disappointed with what he did.”