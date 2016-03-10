GOP Senator Unable To Answer If He Can Trust Trump With The Nuclear Codes

"Man, I don’t know how to answer that question," said Sen. Dan Coats.

Sen. Dan Coats, a Republican from Indiana, isn’t sure whether Donald Trump is better equipped to handle the nuclear codes and deal with foreign policy than President Barack Obama.

In an interview with radio host John Howell on Thursday, Coats said he didn't know how to answer when he was asked whether he had more trust in Trump’s ability to handle America’s national security and nuclear codes than Obama’s.

“Well, that’s a tough question,” Coats said with a chuckle.

“This, it’s nutzo time in politics, and I understand people’s frustration,” Coats said. “I’m having a hard time understanding Donald Trump because he says one thing one day then corrects it the next day. Obviously he’s tapped into something here and he may be on his way to the presidency. I’m waiting for the responsible, calm, serious presidential Donald Trump to appear. He says that’s gonna happen. We will see.”

Coats concluded though, that he still wasn’t sure whether Trump was better capable than Obama.

“But, man, I don’t know how to answer that question.”