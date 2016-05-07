My Son's Lifelong Silence Has Taught Me To Listen

After my son was diagnosed with a rare disease that effectively rendered him silent, I learned that listening itself is a form of communication.

Sometimes, I’ll take a shower in the middle of the day because I need to stand alone and in silence without feeling guilty. Without drawing attention to myself. I don’t want anyone to misunderstand. Especially my children.

The noise that words make in my professional worlds as lawyer, law professor, and writer have brought me to a partial deafness. I have to lean forward and tilt my head to one side if a student at the back of my class asks a question. There, I will ask her to stand up and, “Project!” I'll say. It’s “an exercise of elocution.” But it’s me. My growing weaknesses.

I believe that language is an argument. Even a word is a negotiation — is he a terrorist or a gunman, undocumented or illegal. Even our silences speak. They also allow us to be present.

My beautiful daughter was born typically abled, and my extraordinary son was born with a rare metabolic condition called SSADH. He is effectively silent. “Nonverbal” is the clinical term. Nine years old now and he speaks only two dozen words, commands a few sounds. There is no cure. The same is true of aging. The only difference between us is that I’m growing into my faults, while he’s always known his. I tell him that this is the way God was pleased to make us, and even this way, we are still whole.

My son’s condition causes him muscle weaknesses and mental delays. He was late to walk, just over 3 years old, and at 6 he learned to make a running motion with his upper body while shuffling his feet. And this “run” we cheer as complete. As we do with his sign language. His muscle weaknesses affect his hands so his signs only model completeness. But communication is more than words, more than signs, and if we’re lucky, it’s a deeper connection that exists in the pauses. It is a glance, a breath, a touch.

I love watching him walk to school through my car window, holding hands with his school aide. There I exist in his pause. He’ll look back at me and his silence will speak: “I'm going to school, Mom. Look how strong I am. How big I’ve grown.”

Some days, when I give him something he’s been waiting for — a balloon, my phone, the remote control, a song on the radio — his eyes will widen and he will smile a silent thank you. And in those instances I can see him again. In those pauses we communicate. “Yes, I know it’s your favorite,” I’ll say. “And yes, it’s all for you.”

So many of these moments are our moments — mine and his. Writing this out now is an exposure. To be honest, it makes me feel off. Like exposing some secret and not knowing how the audience will receive it.

When my son was born, I immediately knew something was wrong. It was within days of his birth. He wasn’t behaving the way my daughter had, born the year before. He wouldn’t lift his hands to his face, smile as much. I took him to his first doctor’s appointment a week after he was born and said, “There’s something wrong with my baby.”

My pediatrician checked my son over and assured me all was well. I was back two days later, then the next week, and the next week, each time with the same complaint, “There’s something wrong with my boy.”