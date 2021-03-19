 Skip To Content
Taylor Swift Posted A Note From Beyoncé Thanking Her For Being “So Supportive” After Their Record-Breaking Grammy Wins

“Wake up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness Beyoncé, and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER.”

By Natasha Jokic

Picture of Natasha Jokic Natasha Jokic BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on March 19, 2021, at 1:16 p.m. ET

Last weekend, both Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made history at the Grammys.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Beyoncé’s win made her the most-awarded woman artist of all time, while Taylor’s win for Folklore made her the first woman artist to win Album of the Year three times.

Well, it looks like one person was particularly impressed by Taylor’s win — none other than Beyoncé herself. Taylor took to Instagram on Friday to share a bouquet of flowers sent over by Bey.

Taylor Swift / Via Instagram: @taylorswift

It’s possible that these were chosen to reflect the flowers on Taylor’s outfit at the Grammys.

“Wake up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness Beyoncé and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER,” Taylor wrote, alongside another photo of the flowers, featuring an appearance from her cat Olivia.

Taylor Swift / Via Instagram: @taylorswift

Taylor rounded off the post by writing, “Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”

As for Beyoncé's note to Taylor, it read, “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family, B.”

Tas Rights Management 2021 / Getty Images

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé and Taylor have shown support for each other.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

At the 2009 MTV VMAs, Kanye West interrupted Taylor during her acceptance speech to tell her Beyoncé should have won the award instead.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Later that night, Beyoncé brought Taylor back onstage to allow her to “have her moment.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Then, in February 2015, Taylor said of Beyoncé, “I love her more than the normal amount. I try really hard not to like let [my fandom] get creepy. I just really channel it into a joyous admiration and appreciation.”

Michael Kovac / WireImage / Getty Images

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z reportedly also attended Taylor's 25th birthday celebration.

Taylor isn’t the first celebrity to have received a bouquet from Bey — both Katy Perry and Megan Thee Stallion received flowers from her last year.

Katy Perry / Via Instagram: @katyperry

Congratulations to both Beyoncé and Taylor!

