Kendall Jenner Hilariously Shut Down Kris Jenner After She Sparked Pregnancy Speculation With An Extremely Confusing Tweet

All it takes is one baby bottle emoji.

By Natasha Jokic

Posted on March 26, 2021, at 12:55 p.m. ET

If you're familiar with the Kardashian-Jenner family, then you're likely aware that Kendall is the only sibling without kids.

Kendall Jenner wearing a feathery outfit
Kourtney has three kids, Kim has four, while Khloé, Kylie, and Rob have one each.

It's something that Kendall herself is pretty aware of, given how many jokes she's made about it.

Kendall giving a thumbs-up in front of a pool with the caption &quot;still no kids&quot;
However, Kris Jenner raised eyebrows when she tweeted "You got this" — followed by a baby bottle emoji — and tagged Kendall last night.

You got this!!! 🍼 @KendallJenner
Kris Jenner @KrisJenner

You got this!!! 🍼 @KendallJenner

After all, some read this as a potential pregnancy announcement:

@KrisJenner @KendallJenner Wait what??
Kylie N.K @KylieNK1

@KrisJenner @KendallJenner Wait what??

@KrisJenner @KendallJenner I thought this was an pregnancy announcement 😂
Brittney @brittneycleme17

@KrisJenner @KendallJenner I thought this was an pregnancy announcement 😂

@KrisJenner @KendallJenner Is Kendall preggies ???
Papi 💫 @ThatSoPapi

@KrisJenner @KendallJenner Is Kendall preggies ???

It wasn't long before Kendall took to Twitter herself to emphasize that things weren't what they looked like:

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ
Kendall @KendallJenner

mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement! 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/VD8znkj7UQ

This isn't the first time Kris has sparked rumors that Kendall was pregnant — in her 2018 International Women’s Day post, she referred to a picture of all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters as "amazing moms."

This time, however, it looked like Kris was live-tweeting the most recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kendall has "baby fever" and takes care of Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq’s baby as a trial run.

Kendall smiling in front of a pink and purple background
E!

Kendall said that quarantining alone has made her “want kids badly,” and soon.

Despite some, er, obstacles, it seems like the babysitting experience has Kendall excited to have kids in the near future.

Unhappy baby
E!

By "obstacles," I mean troubles with holding, feeding, and entertaining the baby — despite her many nieces and nephews.

Of course, we'll keep you posted if Kendall does actually choose to have a kid soon!

