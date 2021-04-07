JoJo Siwa Opened Up About “Figuring Out” Her Sexuality And Said She “Technically” Identifies As Pansexual
“Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life.”
JoJo Siwa just opened up about how she labels her sexuality in a new interview with People.
Back in January, JoJo confirmed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community with a heartwarming Instagram video. At the time, she said that she wasn’t ready to label her sexuality, explaining, “I have thought about this, and the reason why I’m not ready to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer.”
JoJo further said that her girlfriend — a young woman named Kylie — “encouraged” her to come out.
Speaking to Fallon, she added, “I do have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”
Now, appearing on the cover of People, JoJo explained that she’s still “figuring out” how she identifies.
“I still don’t know what I am,” she said. “It’s like, I want to figure it out. I have this joke. Her [JoJo’s girlfriend] name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual.”
“I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight,” she went on. “I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it — or queer, because I think the key word is cool.”
“I like queer,” she continued. “Technically I would say that I am pansexual, because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”
JoJo added that reading negative comments after coming out did affect her, and that she struggled to sleep for three days. However, she’s found peace with it now, explaining, “I don’t want people to watch my videos or buy my merchandise if they aren’t going to support not only me but the LGBTQ community.”
Regardless, JoJo is currently the happiest she’s ever been. “For the first time, personally, I am like, whoa, happiness,” she continued. “I am so proud to be me.”
You can read the full story with People here.
-
Weekend Jr. Staff Writer, Brit abroad
Contact Natasha Jokic at natasha.jokic@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.