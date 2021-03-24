In her memoir, Jessica says that she was a US size 4 at the time.

“Today my heart breaks because people say I’m fat,” the excerpt begins. “Why does the cruel opinion of this world get to me?”

Simpson went on to write that she spends “80% of the day” thinking about her body, before confessing she’s worried she could “lose everything” as a result of her “self doubt.”

“I spent so many years beating myself up for an unrealistic body standard that made me feel like a failure all of the time,” she explained. “I am still a work in progress when it comes to self-criticism but now I have the tools to quiet those voices in my head when they speak up.”

However, she went on to say that she’s feeling much more confident following the positive response to her book.

“There is a wonderful movement for body positivity now and the response to that portion of my story has been overwhelmingly supportive,” she said.

She added, “I don’t think people always realized that there was a human being, a beating heart and working eyes with actual feelings behind those headlines and that words can hurt and stay with you for a lifetime.”