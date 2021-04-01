 Skip To Content
Jada Pinkett Smith And Willow Smith Opened Up About Their Sexuality And Revealed They’ve Both Felt Attracted To Women

"I've had two times [where] I've been infatuated with a woman."

By Natasha Jokic

Picture of Natasha Jokic Natasha Jokic BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 1, 2021, at 12:46 p.m. ET

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith got real candid about their sexuality in the latest episode of Red Table Talk.

Peter White / Getty Images

Ahead of their interview with Niecy Nash, who married Jessica Betts last year, the mother and daughter discussed their own feelings of attraction towards women.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

"I love being amongst women, but I never could connect to women romantically," Jada began. "But that's not to say that it couldn't be. You just never know."

Red Table Talk / Via Facebook: redtabletalk

Jada then said that she could imagine Willow falling in love with a woman, to which Willow replied, "I've had my fair share of swooning and feeling, 'She's so beautiful, she's so talented.'"

Red Table Talk / Via Facebook: redtabletalk

Jada found herself being able to relate to Willow's feelings of swooning: "I've had two times [where] I've been infatuated with a woman. I've swooned two times, early, early on. Like [age] 20."

Red Table Talk / Via Facebook: redtabletalk

"I haven't been in love with a woman just yet," Willow, who is currently 20 herself, responded, "but I definitely feel like it could happen. Because I've had very strong feelings for women before."

Red Table Talk / Via Facebook: redtabletalk

Jada also mentioned that Willow had previously suggested that if her marriage with Will didn't work out, Willow could see her mother having a relationship with another woman.

This isn't the first time the pair have opened up about their sexuality on the show. Willow previously said in 2019, “I love men and women equally, and so I would definitely want one man, one woman. I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people."

Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage / Getty Images

"I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more," she continued.

And, of course, Jada and Will Smith's relationship has been the Red Table Talk topic of discussion many times — most famously when Jada described her "entanglement" with August Alsina.

Red Table Talk / Via Facebook: watch

About five years ago, Jada and Will briefly separated, and Jada began a romantic relationship with the singer until the spouses reconciled.

You can watch the full Red Table Talk episode here.

