Hilary Duff Opened Up About Feeling "Guilty" Over Not Being Able To Sense Her Baby’s Gender And Said She’s "Scared" To Have Another Girl
"I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.'"
Hilary Duff got real candid about being pregnant with her third child on the Informed Pregnancy podcast — and even mentioned what she thinks the baby's gender is.
Despite her blue hair, Hilary has decided to keep the baby's gender a surprise. "I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don't," she told host Dr. Elliot Berlin.
It's worth noting that Hilary first dyed her hair blue in April 2020, before she was pregnant.
That being said, Hilary has an inkling that the baby is a boy. "I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she continued.
"Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time," she added. "I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.'"
However, regardless of the baby's gender, Hilary and Matthew are "stoked and super excited."
Of course, the mystery hasn't stopped people around the couple from guessing.
She explained: "Everyone that's close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that's more of a stranger that's like, 'What are you having?' they're like, 'We call girl.'"
Hilary previously told People that she’d decided against having a gender reveal as she did with Banks, explaining: "unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn’t really appropriate."
She did say that her son Luca was hoping for a baby boy so that he could "share all his old toys."
Now, Hilary is due any day, and told Dr. Berlin that the couple aimed to have a baby born by the time that the pandemic was done. "We actually planned to have another baby, during quarantine — everything sounds like a good idea in quarantine!" she joked.
You can listen to Hilary's full interview on Informed Pregnancy here.
-
Weekend Jr. Staff Writer, Brit abroad
Contact Natasha Jokic at natasha.jokic@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.