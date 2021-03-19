Hilary is already mother to Luca, 8, and Banks, 2. This is her second child with husband Matthew Koma.

Despite her blue hair, Hilary has decided to keep the baby's gender a surprise. "I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don't," she told host Dr. Elliot Berlin.

It's worth noting that Hilary first dyed her hair blue in April 2020, before she was pregnant.

"But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'"

That being said, Hilary has an inkling that the baby is a boy. "I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it," she continued.

"Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time," she added. "I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.'"

However, regardless of the baby's gender, Hilary and Matthew are "stoked and super excited."

Of course, the mystery hasn't stopped people around the couple from guessing.

She explained: "Everyone that's close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that's more of a stranger that's like, 'What are you having?' they're like, 'We call girl.'"