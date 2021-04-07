 Skip To Content
Demi Lovato Opened Up About Feeling “Fooled” By Max Ehrich And Said Their Relationship Was “False Advertising”

“We were only together four or five months. And honestly, it was false advertising.”

By Natasha Jokic

Posted on April 7, 2021, at 12:01 p.m. ET

In the latest episode of her new documentary series, Dancing with the Devil, Demi Lovato opened up about how she felt in the aftermath of her split with actor Max Ehrich.

Demi Lovato / Via Instagram: @ddlovato

Demi and Max originally got engaged in July 2020 after four months of dating. At the time, Demi wrote on Instagram, “I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all.”

OBB Pictures / SB Films / Via youtube.com

However, they called it off two months after announcing their engagement. The public aftermath was messy, with Max claiming that he found out about the split from the press and accusing her of exploiting their breakup for “clout.”

Rich Polk / Getty Images / Via youtube.com

For what it’s worth, a source at the time claimed that Max knew about the breakup well before it hit tabloids.

Documentary footage now shows Demi talking to a camera a few days after the breakup with Max. “I’m really sad that things ended the way that they did,” she said stoically. “Good news is I haven’t picked up any hard drugs or anything like that. I’m hanging in there. Ugh, it’s just shitty.”

OBB Pictures / SB Films / Via youtube.com

However, later footage recorded that night showed that emotions were running high.

OBB Pictures / SB Films / Via youtube.com

“The video I made earlier wasn’t an accurate representation of what I’m going through. I thought this whole time that I didn’t miss him, I just missed the person that I started quarantining with. I don’t know how to give my heart to someone after this.”

OBB Pictures / SB Films / Via youtube.com

Then, looking back on the split, Demi reflected, “I think I rushed into something that I thought was what I was supposed to do. I realized as time went on that I didn’t actually know the person that I was engaged to.”

OBB Pictures / SB Films / Via youtube.com

“We were only together four or five months. And honestly, it was false advertising,” she continued.

“The hardest part of the breakup was mourning the person that I thought he was,” she said. “But I’m not the only one who felt fooled.”

OBB Pictures / SB Films / Via youtube.com

“I mean, I was just as shocked as the rest of the world at some of the things that were said and done.”

However, Demi continues to look on the bright side: “There’s so much more of me that I have yet to explore. One of the good things about this experience is that I’ve used this time to look within.”

Furthermore, the documentary also shows Demi elaborating on how the breakup affected her perceptions of her sexuality.

“I feel like I’m actually too queer to marry a man in my life right now,” she added. “I’m not willing to put a label on it right this second, I think I will get there, but there’s a lot of things I have to do for myself first.”

This isn’t the first time Demi has gotten candid about her relationship with Max. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, she admitted that the relationship was partially an attempt to “prove to the world [she was] OK.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Obviously I cared deeply about the person,” she told the publication. “But there was something inside of me that was like, ‘I have to prove to the world that I’m OK.’”

You can watch the full episode of Dancing With the Devil here.

